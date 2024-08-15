UNHCR to monitor implementation of Italy-Albania accord to ensure migrants' asylum rights respected

ROME (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency, which has expressed serious concerns about Italy's deal to process some migrants' asylum requests at holding centers in Albania, has agreed to monitor the first three months of the agreement.

UNHCR recalled that it wasn't a party to the Italy-Albania deal, had maintained reservations about it and requested clarification about how it would be implemented. But the agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it had agreed to monitor its execution to help "safeguard the rights and dignity of those subject to it."

The agency said that it would counsel migrants about their right to seek asylum and ensure that the procedures used are “consistent with relevant international and regional human rights standards, are fair, and promote protection and solutions for those in need of international protection.”