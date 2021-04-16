UNHCR appeals to Italy not to impede migrants rescue boats

Italy currently has blocked the ship Sea-Watch 3 in Sicily, while the Alan Kurdi, which had been blocked in Sardinia, has been allowed to travel to Spain for routine maintenance while proceedings on the administrative measure are pending. The boats are operated respectively by the Sea Watch and Sea-Eye humanitarian groups, both based in Germany.

Grandi also addressed criticism aimed at Draghi over comments he made during a recent visit to Libya praising the Libyan Coast Guard for rescuing migrants. Critics shot back that the migrants often end up in detention centers, where they are mistreated and often tortured.

The EU funds the Libyan Coast Guard, and Grandi said “what worries me is the same investments have not been made in other Libyan institutions" that could aid migrants returned to Libya, in a bid to end “the vicious cycle of detention, abuse and new attempts at crossing.”

Grandi said the abusive detentions need to be halted, calling it a “titanic challenge,” and called on Libyan authorities to take strong action against organized crime that is behind the abuse of migrants.

Migrant arrivals in Europe through the Balkans also are increasing, though still lagging behind sea routes. Grandi said there have been human rights abuses by countries along the route including “brutal push-backs that we haven't seen in a long time.”

He cited Greece, Cyprus and Croatia.

Still, a growing number of migrants are arriving in Italy via the land route, and Grandi said Italy's organization to deal with the numbers was still not adequate and needed to be improved “to avoid social tensions.” At the same time, he said Italy should not be left alone to deal with migration.

”On the question of the Balkan route, it is clear that the only response has to be a European response. It cannot be an Italian response,'' he said. “Also for the other countries on the front lines, they cannot be left alone to cope with this phenomenon.”