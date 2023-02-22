X
Dark Mode Toggle

UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media

National & World News
23 minutes ago
The United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency chief is urging a global conversation on the regulation of social media and its role in the spread of misinformation in order to make the internet a safer place

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency chief on Wednesday called for a global dialogue to find ways to regulate social media companies and limit their role in the spreading of misinformation around the world.

Audery Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO, addressed a gathering of lawmakers, journalists and civil societies from around the world to discuss ways to regulate social media platforms such as Twitter and others to help make the internet a safer, fact-based space.

The two-day conference aims to formulate guidelines that would help regulators, governments and businesses manage content that undermines democracy and human rights, while supporting freedom of expression and promoting access to accurate and reliable information.

The global dialogue should provide the legal tools and principles of accountability and responsibility for social media companies to contribute to the “public good,” Azoulay said in an interview with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the conference in the French capital. She added: “It would limit the risks that we see today, that we live today, disinformation (and) conspiracy theories spreading faster than the truth.”

The European Union last year passed landmark legislation that will compel big tech companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta to police their platforms more strictly to protect European users from hate speech, disinformation and harmful content.

The Digital Services Act is one of EU's three significant laws targeting the tech industry.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

BREAKING: Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death49m ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
6h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

The Plaza Theatre owner to reopen The Tara Theatre
4h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
3h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA basketball state tournament: First round updates from Tuesday
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Diesel promotes sex-positivity as Milan Fashion Week opens
6m ago
UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages
19m ago
10 Palestinians killed, scores hurt in Israel West Bank raid
24m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
4h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and how do we celebrate?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top