UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

But Hannah-Jones’ attorneys announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure, prompting a call by Student Body President Lamar Richards, who’s also a trustee, for the board to convene a special meeting no later than Wednesday.

Hannah-Jones said in a statement Wednesday evening that she was honored and grateful for the widespread support she received in her fight for tenure. She said the tenure issue is about more than just her.

“This fight is about ensuring the journalistic and academic freedom of Black writers, researchers, teachers, and students,” said Hannah-Jones, who didn't attend the meeting. “We must ensure that our work is protected and able to proceed free from the risk of repercussions, and we are not there yet.”

In a statement posted to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund website, Hannah-Jones didn’t immediately commit to coming to UNC.

“These last weeks have been very challenging and difficult and I need to take some time to process all that has occurred and determine what is the best way forward,′ she said.

After the vote, trustee Ralph W. Meekins Sr., issued a statement welcoming Hannah-Jones to the faculty.

“I strongly believe that she has the right to express her ideas, and that it is critical to do so here at this great university" Meekins said. “I believe that we have an incredible opportunity for our students to learn from Nikole Hannah-Jones as a journalist and a scholar."

Before Wednesday, the school had little to say about why tenure was not offered, but Walter Hussman, an Arkansas newspaper publisher and a prominent donor whose name is on the journalism school, revealed he had emailed university leaders challenging her work as "highly contentious and highly controversial" before the process was halted.

“The University has now voted to grant tenure to Ms. Nikole Hannah-Jones. I look forward to meeting her and discussing journalism,” Hussman said in a text message. “Our plan is to continue to support the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media in advocating for the core values.”

Earlier in the year, Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was halted because she did not come from a “traditional academic-type background,” and trustee Charles Duckett, who vets the lifetime appointments wanted more time to consider her qualifications, university leaders had said. Duckett voted Wednesday for approval of her tenure application.

Some conservatives have complained about The 1619 Project, which focused on the country’s history of slavery.

The earlier decision by trustees to halt Hannah-Jones’ tenure submission sparked a torrent of criticism within the community. It also laid bare a depth of frustration over what critics decried as the school’s failure to answer longstanding concerns about the treatment of Black faculty, staff and students.

Several hundred UNC students had gathered near the chancellor’s office last Friday to demand that trustees reconsider tenure for Hannah-Jones. Protesters supporting her filed into the room at the start of Wednesday's session. But when the board went into closed session, most of them left, save for a small group that was forced out, including the student who said she was pushed by a UNC Campus Police officer.

After the session reopened shortly after 6 p.m., the protesters returned to an increased police presence. After the trustees adjourned the meeting, the protesters began shouting at Davis and UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to bring about promised changes for Black students which they said haven't occurred yet. The students submitted a list of more than 50 demands, including decreased police presence and acknowledgement of Black contributions to the university.

Susan King, the UNC journalism school dean, said she was deeply appreciative to the board for approving Hannah-Jones’ tenure.

“Hannah-Jones will make our school better with her presence,” she said in a statement. “She will deepen the University’s commitment to intellectual integrity and to access for all.”

Caption Demonstrators confront Gene Davis, vice chairman of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, after the board voted to approve tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

Caption Demonstrators confront Gene Davis, vice chairman of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, after the board voted to approve tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

Caption FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Weeks of tension over the hiring of investigative journalist Hannah-Jones at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will now come down to a decision from the school's board of trustees on whether to offer her tenure. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Demonstrators watch as UNC-Chapel Hill trustees voted to approve tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones during a meeting Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long

Caption Sarah Miles, from left, a current graduate student, Carol Shirley, an alumni, and Deborah Dwyer, a doctoral candidate, gather on the steps of Carroll Hall, where the UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media is located, before the university's Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Hannah-Jones is a key architect of The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine that explored the bitter legacy of racism. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Casey Toth Credit: Casey Toth

Caption Protesters and interested parties gather outside the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, where the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees may vote on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones. Weeks of tension over the hiring of investigative journalist Hannah-Jones at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will now come down to a decision from the school's board of trustees on whether to offer her tenure. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Casey Toth Credit: Casey Toth

Caption Demonstrators confront Gene Davis, vice chairman of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, and Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz after the board voted to approve tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long