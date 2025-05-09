UNC: Belichick's girlfriend 'welcome' at football facilities after report she had been banned

North Carolina says the girlfriend of football coach Bill Belichick is “welcome” at Tar Heels football facilities amid a report that 24-year-old Jordon Hudson had been banned from them.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the athletics department said in a statement Friday. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

That statement followed a report by the video podcast from sportswriter and broadcaster Pablo Torre, focusing on the relationship between Hudson and the 73-year-old Belichick — a six-time Super Bowl winner in the NFL as head coach of the New England Patriots but now a first-time college coach at UNC. The “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast cited two unnamed sources at UNC that Hudson was no longer allowed on the Tar Heels' field or football facility in an episode focused on the couple's relationship.