Nation & World News

South Carolina and Iowa top seeds in the women's NCAA Tournament

South Carolina is the the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates cutting the net after their win against LSU in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates cutting the net after their win against LSU in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

Undefeated South Carolina is the top overall seed in the women's NCAA Tournament as the bracket was announced Sunday night.

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women's basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season. They had a chance last season before falling just short against Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four. The Hawkeyes received the other No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional. The two teams wouldn't potentially face off until the national championship game this time.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's squad has been challenged a few times this year, including needing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Kamilla Cardoso to win the semifinals of the SEC Tournament over Tennessee, but has always pulled through. The Gamecocks, who are a No. 1 seed for the fourth consecutive year, will play the winner of Sacred Heart and Presbyterian in the first round of the tournament.

Joining the Gamecocks in the Albany Region region are No. 2 seed Notre Dame, third-seeded Oregon State and fourth-seeded Indiana.

Clark, who became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer this year, is trying to win her first title. The Hawkeyes open up against the winner of Holy Cross and UT Martin. Joining the Hawkeyes in their region are No. 2 UCLA, defending champion and third-seeded LSU and fourth-seeded Kansas State.

The NCAA changed its format last season and is having two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. Albany, New York, hosts one and Portland, Oregon, the other. Once again the top four teams in each region will host the opening two rounds.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day. The Final Four will be played in Cleveland this year for the first time since 2007. The national semifinals are on April 5, with the championship game two days later.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates as time expires during the overtime win of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts while driving past a pair of Stanford defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION
A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
For Matt Olson, trying to duplicate historic season is wrong approach
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Democrats fret about Biden’s reelection chances in Georgia
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A second man is charged in connection with 2005 theft of ruby slippers worn in 'The...
8m ago
A second man is charged in connection with the 2005 theft of ruby slippers worn by...
9m ago
Putin basks in electoral victory that was never in doubt even as Russians quietly protest
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Houston gets No. 1 seed in South Region; also features Marquette, Kentucky, Duke
11m ago
Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban