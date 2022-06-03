ajc logo
X

'Unacceptable' Seattle police sex assault unit low staffing

FILE - Bruce Harrell speaks on Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Harrell, now Seattle's mayor, says the police department's low staffing in its sexual assault unit that has led to a backlog of dozens of stalled cases is "unacceptable." Harrell made his comments following a report by The Seattle Times and KUOW of an internal memo that showed the unit had stopped investigating most new sexual assault cases involving adults this year. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Bruce Harrell speaks on Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Harrell, now Seattle's mayor, says the police department's low staffing in its sexual assault unit that has led to a backlog of dozens of stalled cases is "unacceptable." Harrell made his comments following a report by The Seattle Times and KUOW of an internal memo that showed the unit had stopped investigating most new sexual assault cases involving adults this year. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Pool, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says the police department’s low staffing of its sexual assault unit that has led to a backlog of dozens of stalled cases is unacceptable

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says the police department's low staffing in its sexual assault unit that has led to a backlog of dozens of stalled cases is “unacceptable.”

Harrell made his comments Thursday following a report by The Seattle Times and KUOW-FM of an internal memo that showed the unit stopped investigating most new sexual assault cases involving adults this year.

Harrell rejected the idea his administration did not prioritize sexual assault cases. But he said the current state of the unit –- and its backlog of 48 stalled cases that had not yet been investigated –- was "not where it needs to be."

“I’m not happy with where the city is, but we will indeed make sure that we are providing optimal service, both for investigation and victim survivor support here this year,” Harrell said.

Harrell suggested recruiting retired detectives to investigate sex offenses, but said he was limited by labor agreements. He also committed to meeting within weeks with concerned victim advocates.

Increased staffing is ultimately needed across the police department, Harrell said.

Advocates for victims of sexual assaults have questioned whether the root cause was staffing, or the department and city leaders’ priorities.

Riddhi Mukhopadhyay, executive director of Seattle nonprofit Sexual Violence Law Center, said victim advocates said the memo “confirms what we’ve all been seeing.”

The police department's "response has always been kind of slow and not as timely compared to other jurisdictions. But it’s gotten worse,” Mukhopadhyay said.

The police memo published by The Seattle Times and KUOW-FM was written by the Seattle police sexual assault and child abuse unit’s Sgt. Pamela St. John and sent in April to interim chief Adrian Diaz this April, the two media outlets reported.

The memo stated that the sexual assault and child abuse unit was so understaffed it had a backlog of stalled sexual assault case and that four detectives remained were in the unit earlier this year, as opposed to 10 to 12 detectives earlier.

The unit has since added an additional detective and plans to add another one this month.

But the understaffing means that fewer sex assault cases are referred to prosecutors, prosecutors and advocates told the news outlets.

Editors' Picks
Georgia GOP chair’s impartiality questioned after Republican primary1h ago
MARTA spends more than half of Atlanta sales tax on operations, not construction
7h ago
Warrants: Teen threatened to kill Fulton sheriff over Young Thug’s arrest
3h ago
Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty
46m ago
Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty
46m ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
19h ago
The Latest
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case
4m ago
Live updates | Putin blames West for food, energy crises
15m ago
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature
17m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top