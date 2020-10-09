UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

“I think this is the first time in my life I've been without words," Beasley told The Associated Press by phone from Niger. "I was just so shocked and surprised.”

Beasley said he found out about the award from a WFP media officer who had just been informed by the AP.

“Talk about the most exciting point in time in your life, it’s the Nobel Peace Prize. And it’s because of the WFP family," he said. "They’re out there in the most difficult, complex places in the world, where there’s war, conflict, climate extremes. ... They deserve this award. And wow. Wow. Wow. Wow.”

WFP staffers in Niger greeted Beasley with cheers and applause as he emerged from a building to address a crowd after the announcement: “Two things,” he told them. "I can’t believe I’m in Niger when we got the award, and No. .2, I didn’t win it, you won it.”

The Nobel Committee said that the problem of hunger has again become more acute in recent years, not least because of the coronavirus pandemic that has added to the hardship already faced by millions of people around the world.

“In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years,” it said. “Most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict. The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world.”

The Nobel Committee called on governments to ensure that WFP and other aid organizations receive the financial support necessary to feed millions in countries such as Yemen, Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Burkina Faso.

WFP has consistently blamed climate change for fueling hunger and wreaking havoc on crops. Beasley warned the U.N. Security Council in April that the world was “on the brink of a hunger pandemic” that could lead to “multiple famines of biblical proportions” within a few months if immediate action wasn’t taken.

There was no shortage of causes or candidates on this year’s list, with 211 individuals and 107 organizations nominated ahead of the Feb. 1 deadline. The Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors before the announcement of arguably the world’s most prestigious prize.

The award comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday's prize for physics honored breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool. The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday for her "candid and uncompromising" work.

Still to come next week is the prize for outstanding work in the field of economics.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin. Associated Press journalists Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, and Nicole Winfield and Patricia Thomas in Rome contributed to this report.

___

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

In this photo provided by the United Nations, David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, briefs the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, July 18, 2019, in New York. The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (Loey Felipe/UN Photo via AP) Credit: Loey Felipe Credit: Loey Felipe

In this photo provided by the United Nations, David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), briefs reporters at the U.N., Nov. 16, 2018, in New York. The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (Mark Garten/UN Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Garten Credit: Mark Garten

In this photo provided by the United Nations, David Beasley, left, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), poses for a photo with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during his swearing-in ceremony at the U.N., June 5, 2018, in New York. The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo via AP) Credit: Loey Felipe Credit: Loey Felipe

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, David Beasley, the new executive director of the World Food Programme, speaks to The Associated Press during an interview in Rome. The World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. The announcement was made Friday Oct. 9, 2020 in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

FILE - In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Nobel Committee announces the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. The World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP) Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Nobel Committee announces the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. The World Food Program WFP has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB via AP) Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum Credit: Stian Lysberg Solum