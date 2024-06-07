UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children's rights in armed conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an upcoming annual report to the Security Council.

According to the preface of last year’s report, lists parties engaged in “the killing and maiming of children" and in “attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons in relation to schools and/or hospitals.”

The head of Secretary-General António Guterres' office, Courtenay Rattray, called Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, on Friday to inform him that Israel would be listed on the next report when it is sent to the council within a few weeks, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters.