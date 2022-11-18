UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

The agreement struck on July 22 which had been set to expire on Saturday, unblocked shipments of 11 million tons of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine and helped ease rising global food prices.

The deal will be extended by another four months. The initiative set up a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks.

Obstacles still remain for a second, parallel deal on the export of Russian food and fertilizers. Moscow has expressed displeasure that progress hasn't been made — and it expects some.

Before the war, Russia was the world’s top exporter of fertilizer and a lack of it could precipitate a future food crisis.

Although Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine did not target food exports, many shipping and insurance companies were reluctant to deal with Moscow, either refusing to do so or greatly increasing the price.

Russia has offered to donate 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer stored in European ports to farmers in the developing world who have been priced out of the fertilizer market because of shortages. The U.N. official said the first ship is slated to leave the Netherlands on Monday for Mozambique, where the fertilizer will go by land to Malawi.

“We hope that the next destination of the fertilizers will be West Africa, that has been a very affected by the affordability crisis of fertilizers," said Grynspan. "Next destinations: West Africa.”