UN upset that aid still blocked to Ethiopia's Tigray region

“Full access for humanitarian actors must be guaranteed,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted Tuesday.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said Monday it was working with the U.N. and others to extend humanitarian assistance “with a well-coordinated framework led by the federal government.”

The U.N., however, has stressed the importance of a humanitarian approach that is neutral and unfettered.

Even after Abiy declared victory on Nov. 28 in what he called a "law enforcement operation" against a Tigray government he now considers illegitimate, fighting has continued in parts of the region, further complicating access for aid.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed in the power struggle between the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which dominated Ethiopia's government and military for more than a quarter-century, and the government of Abiy, who sidelined the TPLF soon after taking power in 2018 and introduced dramatic political reforms that won him the Nobel Peace Prize.

Now Abiy rejects the idea of dialogue with the TPLF. Both sides are heavily armed, leading to fears of another drawn-out conflict in the strategic Horn of Africa nation that is the continent's second-most populous country.

Ethiopian Tigrayan refugee 27-year-old Aksamaweet Garazgerer, who is living with HIV, stands in front of her temporary shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Garazgerer has lived with HIV for the last 14 years and a trip to the clinic is a daily occurrence since she got to the camp searching for antiretroviral medication for HIV. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty