UN to vote on resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

Credit: AP

By EDITH M. LEDERER and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Ukraine’s supporters urged the U.N. General Assembly to vote for a resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities and withdraw from its neighbor on the eve of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine's supporters urged the U.N. General Assembly to vote Thursday for a resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities and withdraw from its neighbor on the eve of the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

The draft resolution is all but certain to pass later in the day but is nonbinding. Diplomats from Ukraine's allies seek to win over more nations that have been ambivalent toward the war in previous votes, including China.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity. The war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire cities to ruins.

Venezuela’s deputy ambassador addressed the council on behalf of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine: Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, St. Vincent, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

While other countries focused on Russia's actions, Deputy Ambassador Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán said Wednesday that all countries without exception “must stringently comply with the United Nations Charter.”

He said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for "a spirit of compromise.”

In his own appeal, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Ukrainians deserve “not only our compassion, but also our support and solidarity.”

The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia’s veto power. The assembly’s five previous resolutions on Ukraine are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.

There are no vetoes in the assembly, so the resolution is certain to be approved. The big question was how many “yes” votes it would get.

An Oct. 12 resolution condemning Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demanding its immediate reversal got the highest vote of the five resolutions — 143-5 with 35 abstentions.

