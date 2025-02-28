Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UN talks end in Rome with nations backing $200 billion a year plan to protect nature

Global negotiators concluded an extended session of the United Nations biodiversity conference, COP16, with key commitments on funds needed and the institutions through which the funds will be channeled to protect the world’s biodiversity
FILE - A group of men and a woman carry bananas and fish from the port, in Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A group of men and a woman carry bananas and fish from the port, in Leticia, Colombia, Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File)
By STEVEN GRATTAN and SIBI ARASU – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Global negotiators concluded an extended session of the United Nations biodiversity conference, COP16, with key commitments on funds needed and the institutions through which the funds will be channeled to protect the world's biodiversity.

The countries agreed on how they would contribute $200 billion a year by 2030 that was committed in principle at an earlier meeting in Montreal. The money includes a plan to raise $20 billion in annual conservation financing for developing nations by 2025, with that number rising to $30 billion annually by 2030, and on details of the Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims at placing 30% of the planet and 30% of degraded ecosystems under protection by 2030.

Earlier this week, the countries also agreed to create the Cali Fund, which will create methods for industries that commercially benefit from biodiversity to contribute to its conservation.

As the meeting concluded late Wednesday in Rome, participants stood up and applauded the outcomes.

“The applause is for all of you. You have done an amazing job,” said the COP16 president, Susana Muhamad of Colombia.

COP16's successful conclusion is the first United Nations meeting in many months which ended on a positive note, as various meetings all through last year related to dealing with the global plastic pollution, climate change and the earlier biodiversity meeting itself failed to reach agreements or left many stakeholders disappointed with the outcomes reached.

“These days of work in Rome have demonstrated the commitment of the parties to advance the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework,” said Muhamad who is also Colombia’s former environment minister. Muhamad said it was the collective effort of all stakeholders which resulted in the key decisions being agreed upon. “Only by working together can we make Peace with Nature a reality,” she said.

The two-day meeting addressed issues that were left unresolved in earlier discussions held in Cali, Colombia in late 2024, focusing on securing funds to meet ambitious targets set in Montreal in 2022. The Cali meetings ended without a quorum as talks ran into overtime and too few delegates remained to guarantee that any decisions made had the backing of all U.N. member states.

Linda Krueger, Director of Biodiversity & Infrastructure Policy at The Nature Conservancy, said that in Cali many parties felt that funds created to support biodiversity didn't meet the original goals they had hoped. But in Rome, negotiators were able to agree on a financial “roadmap” that would allow the body to fulfill its original obligations.

“At a complicated geopolitical moment, this is an exciting show of progress and international cooperation for nature,” she said. "Technocratic as they might sound, these are the details that will transform ambitions on paper into tangible conservation action on the ground."

Oscar Soria, chief executive of The Common Initiative, a think tank, said the decision by the U.N. negotiators marked “a positive step” toward funding biodiversity efforts, setting clear goals and a review process.

“However, effectiveness will depend on the implementation of the commitments, the availability of financing and the political will of countries to increase their contributions,” he added.

Even though key issues related to funding were finally resolved in the extended meeting in Rome, the COP16 talks in Colombia, which concluded in November, produced several notable agreements, including a landmark deal requiring companies that profit from natural genetic resources, such as developing medicines from rainforest plants, to share those benefits. Progress was also made toward strengthening the role of Indigenous peoples and local communities in conservation efforts.

Scientists say biodiversity is essential for maintaining balanced ecosystems, providing clean air, water and food while supporting climate resilience. It also drives medical discoveries, economic stability, and the well-being of all life on Earth.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

FILE - Deforestation is visible near the areas of several wood pellet production companies in Pohuwato, Gorontalo province, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yegar Sahaduta Mangiri, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Climate demonstrators take part in a protest holding a sign that reads "tax fossils, protect biodiversity" as the COP16 biodiversity conference continues on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Rome. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Forest lines the Combu creek, on Combu Island on the banks of the Guama River, near the city of Belem, Para state, Brazil, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Fishermen push a boat in the Aleixo Lake amid a drought in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Antelope run as they migrate through national parks and surrounding areas in South Sudan, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, right, chats with a colleague at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Credit: AP

The US is missing again as G20 finance chiefs meet in South Africa

Trump's ending of 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts slams programs around the world

More pressure on Rwanda as Congo says rebel uprising has killed over 7,000 people this year

The Latest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, and guard Anthony Edwards defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

6m ago

In dominant triple-double performance, Pelicans' Zion Williamson provides reminder of his talent

20m ago

Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom

23m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake