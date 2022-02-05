UN Staff Union: 24 peacekeepers, 1 civilian killed in 2021

Two of the peacekeepers killed were women, and for the eighth year in a row Mali was the world’s most dangerous with 19 peacekeepers killed, the union’s Standing Committee for the Security and Independence of the International Civil Service said. Central African Republic was second on the list with four peacekeeper deaths..

“Once again, United Nations staff members, especially ‘blue helmets’, serving in the world’s most dangerous places paid the highest price”, U.N. Staff Union President Aitor Arauz said in a statement Friday.