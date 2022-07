UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports

Akar said the talks were held in a constructive atmosphere, adding: “We see that the parties are willing to solve this problem.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s delegation at the talks had informed him that they were making progress.

He said he was grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their efforts to restore Ukraine’s agricultural exports. “If they succeed in removing the Russian threat to shipping in the Black Sea, it will reduce the severity of the global food crisis,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

The secretary-general has been pressing since early June for a package deal that will enable Ukraine to export grain and other food, not only by land but from blockaded Black Sea ports, and allow Russian food and fertilizer to enter world markets without restrictions.

“Today in Istanbul, we have seen a critical step, a step forward to ensuring the safe and secure export of Ukrainian food products through the Black Sea,” Guterres told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York.

He called it “a ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world.”

The war has trapped about 22 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, according to Ukraine's president. U.N., Turkish and other officials are scrambling for a solution that would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine. Some grain is being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the amount is small compared with the Black Sea routes.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says the war in Ukraine is endangering food supplies for many developing nations, raising food prices globally and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people.

Russia said meanwhile, it had presented a package of proposals for a “practical and quick solution” to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain but did not elaborate.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war has disrupted production and halted shipments across the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

Turkey has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and worked with the U.N., Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement.

Before the talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that grain exports from his country's ports would not resume without security guarantees to ship owners, cargo owners and to keep Ukraine as an independent nation.

Any agreement needs to ensure that Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports or that they will not attack ports from the air with their missiles,” he said.

Russian and Ukrainian officials have traded accusations over the stuck grain shipments.

Moscow claims Ukraine's heavily mined ports are causing the delay. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Moscow wouldn’t use the corridors to launch an attack, if the sea mines were removed.

But Ukrainian officials have blamed a Russian naval blockade for holding up the exports and causing the global food crisis. They are skeptical of Putin's pledge not to take advantage of cleared Black Sea corridors to mount attacks on Ukrainian ports, noting that he insisted repeatedly this year that he had no plans to invade Ukraine.

Ahead of the talks, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow was willing to ensure safe navigation for ships to carry grain from Ukrainian ports but would press for its right to check the vessels for weapons.

Pyotr Ilyichev, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for ties with international organizations, said Russia's military had repeatedly declared its willingness to allow safe shipping corridors in the Black Sea.

Seventy vessels from 16 countries have remained stuck in Ukrainian ports, Ilyichev said, alleging that Ukrainian authorities had barred them from departing.

“Our conditions are clear: We need to have a way to control and check the ships to prevent any attempts to smuggle weapons in, and Kyiv must refrain from any provocations,” Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Ilyichev as saying.

Guterres has worked for months to secure a deal that would allow Ukraine to export wheat and other commodities from Odesa, the country's largest port, and also enable Russia to export its grain and fertilizer to global markets.

Western sanctions on Russia do not ban exports of food or fertilizer. But Moscow argues that Western sanctions on its banking and shipping industries make it impossible for Russia to export those goods and are scaring off foreign shipping companies.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador last week after Turkish authorities briefly detained a Russian ship suspected of transporting stolen grain but allowed it to leave and return to a Russian port. A Turkish official said authorities were not able to determine that the ship carried stolen grain.

NATO-member Turkey has retained close ties to both Moscow and Ukraine.

___

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara. Edith Lederer in New York contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption FILE - Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A farmer reacts as he looks at his burning field caused by the fighting at the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption FILE - A farmer reacts as he looks at his burning field caused by the fighting at the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A farmer collects fragments of Russian rockets that he found on his field ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption FILE - A farmer collects fragments of Russian rockets that he found on his field ten kilometres from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The moon lights the sky on a grain field and sunflowers, on the road in Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty). Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption FILE - The moon lights the sky on a grain field and sunflowers, on the road in Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty). Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Smoke rises from the front lines where fierce battle is going between Ukrainian and Russian troops, farmer fields in the foreground, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption FILE - Smoke rises from the front lines where fierce battle is going between Ukrainian and Russian troops, farmer fields in the foreground, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, July 4, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukraine's foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukraine's foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukraine's foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during his interview to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ukraine's foreign minister says grain exports from his country's ports won't resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko