UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs

“We shouldn’t wait for either interest rates to drop or for the global economy to tip into recession to act on debt,” Steiner said.

The U.N. program examined 54 countries — nearly half in Africa — that make up only about 3% of the world economy and 18 percent of the global population. Those countries contribute the least to climate change but are among those that suffer most from its impact.

UNDP senior economist George Molina said the “holdouts in debt restruturing” now were “mostly private creditors” — and debt conditions have soured so much that many may want to try to cut their losses. Those creditors will still also want “financial assurances” that they will be repaid, even after accepting smaller losses — and that’s where “major economies” could step in to help.

Ultimately, the report “Avoiding ‘Too Little, Too Late’ on International Debt Relief” hopes that creditors and governments will shift their focus from traditional debt rescheduling to “comprehensive restructuring involving write-offs allowing countries a faster return to growth, financial markets, and development progress.”