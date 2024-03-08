Nation & World News

UN Security Council urges Sudan's warring parties to halt hostilities during holy month of Ramadan

The U.N. Security Council is urging Sudan’s warring parties to halt hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and allow desperately needed aid to reach 25 million people
FILE - People board a truck as they leave Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, 2023. The U.N. human rights office said in a new report Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, that scores of people, including children, have been subjected to rape and other forms of sexual violence in the ongoinng conflict in Sudan, assaults that may amount to war crimes. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People board a truck as they leave Khartoum, Sudan, on June 19, 2023. The U.N. human rights office said in a new report Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, that scores of people, including children, have been subjected to rape and other forms of sexual violence in the ongoinng conflict in Sudan, assaults that may amount to war crimes. (AP Photo, File)
By EDITH M. LEDERER – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council urged Sudan’s warring parties on Friday to immediately halt hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and allow aid to get to 25 million people in desperate need of food and other assistance.

Ramadan is expected to begin on or around Monday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The 15-member council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the British-drafted resolution, with 14 countries in support and only Russia abstaining.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April, when long-simmering tensions between its military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo broke out into street battles in the capital, Khartoum.

Fighting spread to other parts of the country, especially urban areas, but in Sudan’s western Darfur region it took on a different form, with brutal attacks by the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians. Thousands of people have been killed.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides on Thursday to support a Ramadan cease-fire, warning that the nearly year-long conflict threatens the country’s unity and “could ignite regional instability of dramatic proportions.” The African Union also backed a halt to fighting during Ramadan.

Burhan welcomed the U.N. chief’s appeal, but the Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday listing a number of conditions for a cease-fire to be effective. The Rapid Support Forces have not responded.

The resolution expresses “grave concern over the spreading violence and the catastrophic and deteriorating humanitarian situation, including crisis levels, or worse, of acute food insecurity, particularly in Darfur.”

Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador James Kariuki urged the Sudanese armed forces and Rapid Support Forces “to act on this united international call for peace and to silence the guns.”

The Security Council urged the warring parties “to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue,” and Kariuki called on the two sides to build trust and work to restore peace.

According to the U.N. humanitarian office, 8.3 million people have been forcibly displaced by fighting between government and paramilitary forces, half of the country’s 51 million people need aid, and 70% to 80% of health facilities aren’t functioning.

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at United Nations Headquarters. The United Nations chief on Thursday, Feb. 8, urged the international community to mobilize and do everything possible to stop the war in Sudan, saying “what is happening is horrible.” Guterres said there is no military solution to the conflict between forces supporting rival generals that began in mid-April 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

BREAKING
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid35m ago

Credit: AP

TSA to try out self-screening prototype from company with Marietta HQ
26m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
46m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
52m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Dems in Congress applaud, GOP blasts Biden’s State of the Union
52m ago

Credit: AJC staff

An Atlantan helped millions get online. Got rich. And died in obscurity
11h ago
The Latest
Apple reverses course and clears way for Epic Games to set up rival iPhone app store in...
10m ago
A ship with Gaza aid is preparing to inaugurate a sea route from Cyprus to the...
11m ago
'Oh my God feeling.' Trooper speaks about shooting knife-wielding man, worrying about...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
6h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue