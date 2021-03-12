UN says Ebola in Guinea may be linked to 2014 outbreak

Health officials have also warned that men can sometimes infect others via sexual activity long after they seem to have recovered — the virus can persist in semen for more than a year.

The rare possibility of Ebola spreading long after infection highlights the importance of monitoring survivors, and Ryan cautioned against their stigmatization. He said that the vast majority of people who are sickened by Ebola clear the virus from their system and recover within six months.

Ryan said a tiny proportion of people end up carrying the virus, but are not infectious to others “except in very particular circumstances.”

He said there are 18 cases of Ebola in Guinea to date and that WHO has sent more than 30,000 vaccine doses to the country.

The Ebola outbreak that swept across West Africa from 2014 to 2016 ultimately killed more than 11,000 people.