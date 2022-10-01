UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

Baquer Namazi was granted medical furlough in 2018 and his sentence was subsequently commuted to time served, but Iranian authorities had not permitted him to leave the country. Last October, he underwent surgery in Iran to clear a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters described as life-threatening.

Siamak Namazi had remained jailed in Iran’s notorious Evin prison.

Dujarric said the U.N. “will continue to engage with the Iranian authorities on a range of important issues, including the regional situation, sustainable development and the promotion and protection of human rights.”

The State Department said it was gratified to learn of Iran’s actions but added that “our efforts are far from over.”

“We remain committed and determined to securing the freedom of all Americans unjustly detained in Iran and elsewhere. They should be reunited with their loved ones as soon as possible,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.