Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UN says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip

The United Nations says an international staffer was killed and five others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
4 minutes ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The United Nations says an international staffer was killed and five others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the U.N. Office for Project Services, said the cause of Wednesday’s blast remains unclear but that an explosive ordnance was “dropped or fired.”

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

An injured United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) worker is taken into the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital after an explosion in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, Wednesday March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A dead person killed during an Israeli army strike is taken into the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday March 18, 2025.(AP Photo/ Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

Israel launches deadly wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

Middle East latest: Far-right party leader returns to Netanyahu's Cabinet after strikes pummel Gaza

1h ago

Hamas says it will release a US-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies, but Israel expresses immediate doubt

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Italian coast guard recovers 6 bodies after a migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean

18m ago

Ohtani and the Dodgers keep the Cubs and their rich history in the shadows in Japan

19m ago

Quirky livestream that lets viewers help fish is a hit with millions

22m ago

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.