UN rights chief urges voters to beware 'strongman' politicians who 'throw glitter in our eyes'

The U.N. human rights chief is urging voters to be wary of “strongman” politicians and personalities “that throw glitter in our eyes” as more elections loom in a busy electoral calendar this year
By JAMEY KEATEN – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging voters to be wary of “strongman” politicians and personalities "that throw glitter in our eyes” as more elections loom in a busy electoral calendar this year.

Volker Türk didn't mention leaders or countries by name, but alluded to a schedule that includes votes to come in countries like Georgia, Tunisia and the United States.

The rights chief spoke Monday in his traditional opening remarks to sessions of the Human Rights Council, which typically list a wide array of rights concerns globally. The 47-country body — whose membership changes each year — was opening a five-week autumn session.

“I urge voters to ask themselves which of the political platforms or candidates will work for the human rights of everyone,” Türk said. “And I urge all voters to be vigilant. Be wary of the shrill voices, the ‘strongman’ types that throw glitter in our eyes, offering illusory solutions that deny reality.”

He denounced some politicians who “scapegoat migrants, refugees and minorities” around electoral periods in places like France, Germany, Hungary, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

The Austrian-born U.N. veteran contrasted both hopeful and worrying developments. He noted a “positive trend” toward the abolition of the death penalty worldwide, but a rise in executions in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He hailed a shift toward decriminalization of same-sex relations in many places, but decried “a spate of laws” that aimed to penalize them in countries like Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq and Uganda.

Türk blasted “attempts to muzzle” freedoms of expression and assembly and a free press, pointing to detentions of journalists in Azerbaijan — which hosts a U.N. climate conference in November — arrests of opposition leaders in Tunisia, and “undue restrictions on civic space” in China, among others.

Also Monday, the rights council was taking up discussions on rights situations in Afghanistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

