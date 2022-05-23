UN refugee agency: Number of displaced tops 100 million

The 100 million figure represents more than 1% of the global population and comprises refugees and asylum-seekers as well as people displaced inside their own countries by conflict — a figure that the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre recently put at 53.2 million — the UNCHR said in a statement.

“The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelmingly positive,” Grandi said. “Compassion is alive and we need a similar mobilization for all crises around the world."

However, Grandi pointed out that ultimately “humanitarian aid is a palliative, not a cure.”

"To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile,” Grandi said.

Caption FILE - Tigrayan refugee Abraha Kinfe Gebremariam, 40, uses a flashlight to check on his 4-month-old twin daughters, Aden and Turfu, after praying at a church early in the morning, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 21, 2021.

Caption FILE - Rohingya refugees bathe at a hand water pump at Kutupalong refugee camp, where they have been living amid uncertainty over their future after they fled Myanmar to escape violence a year ago, in Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

Caption FILE - Rohingya refugee children play at a hand water pump at Balukhali Refugee Camp in Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.

Caption FILE - Rohingya refugees wait on naval ships to be transported to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Dec. 29, 2020.

Caption FILE - Children draw in a restaurant transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from the eastern region of the country in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Caption FILE - A girl plays football in a refugee camp outside Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Caption FILE - South Sudanese refugees Victoria Sunday, 5, center, and brother Abraham Wani, 7, right, sit by a tree waiting to be taken to a transit center, after crossing from Congo to Uganda at the Saliamusala crossing, near Kuluba, in northern Uganda Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Caption FILE - Ihsanullah Patan, an agricultural specialist and refugee from Afghanistan, and his daughter, Sujda, 5, return home after picking her up from daycare in Fergus Falls, Minn., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Caption FILE - Refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, face off with South African Police officers, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) compound in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Caption FILE - Valentina Greenchuck, 73, holds a plastic bag containing an orthodox icon after arriving from Mariupol at a refugee center in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022, after fleeing from the Russian attacks.

Caption FILE - A camp setup up for refugees arriving from Ukraine to Moldova at the Palanca border crossing, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Caption FILE - An Afghan boy sleeps beneath a mosquito net as those displaced people have put up makeshift tents on the ground seeking to receive asylum from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) outside the Islamabad Press Club in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Caption FILE - Children play with stones at an Afghan refugees camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.