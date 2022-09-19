BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 West shut down for truck fire in Sandy Springs
ajc logo
X

UN: Pledge goal reached for averting oil disaster off Yemen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Yemen's President Rashad Al-Alimi Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)

Combined ShapeCaption
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Yemen's President Rashad Al-Alimi Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)

National & World News
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The United Nations says it has finally reached a yearslong pledging goal to raise money to remove 1 million barrels of oil from a stranded and rusting oil supertanker off Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it has finally reached a pledging goal to raise money to remove 1 million barrels of oil from a long-stranded and rusting oil supertanker off Yemen, moving closer toward averting an explosion or leak that could wreak environmental and economic disaster.

The U.N. still has to persuade all donors to pay up on pledges for the first, $75 million phase of the emergency removal operation to begin, warned Russell Geekie, a spokesman for U.N. operations in Yemen.

The rusting FSO Safer supertanker holds some four times the estimated amount of oil released in the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill that devastated the Alaskan coast. Funding delays and Yemen's seven-year war have stymied international efforts to start addressing the threat, making the Safer a specter of looming disaster offshore throughout Yemen's ongoing conflict.

The U.N. has led a multinational effort to raise funds to start removing the oil safely. U.S. Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking has been among those pressing for donations. The U.S. this summer cited the threat that coming winter storms could breach the decaying hull.

Liesje Schreinemacher, the Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, announced a new $7.5 million (7.5 million euros) donation from her government during a trip to Yemen over the weekend.

“With this contribution, we have now reached the amount needed to start the salvage operation and we can prevent a severe disaster from happening,” Schreinemacher tweeted.

The Netherlands, U.S. and Germany plan a news conference Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly to announce “the successful funding of the emergency operation” to neutralize the threat from the Safer.

“However, now the U.N. needs donors to convert pledges to cash so that work can begin as soon as possible,” Geekie, the spokesman with the United Nations, which is coordinating the effort, told The Associated Press in an email.

After the emergency operation, another $38 million will be needed for the long-term safe storage of the oil, the United Nations says.

The rusting, neglected Japanese-built tanker has been moored in its location 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away from Yemen’s western Red Sea port of Ras Issa since the 1980s, when it was sold to the Yemeni government.

Documents obtained by the AP in 2020 show that seawater has entered the abandoned tanker’s engine compartment, causing damage to pipes and increasing the risk of sinking. Rust has covered parts of the tanker and the inert gas that prevents the tanks from gathering flammable gases has leaked out. Experts say maintenance is no longer possible because the damage to the ship is irreversible.

The United Nations, the United States and other governments, as well as Greenpeace and other international organizations, long have warned that a major release — or explosion — could disrupt global commercial shipping through the vital Bab el Mendez and Suez Canal routes, causing untold damage to the global economy.

A major spill would be an environmental disaster as well, devastating the Red Sea and its coastlines. Experts point to potential damage to tourism throughout the region. Local impacts could devastate the fishing industry in impoverished Yemen and potentially close Yemeni ports used for lifesaving humanitarian aid, the international community says.

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts talks to a group of Archer High students in art class alongside Principal Conquisha Thompson in Lawrenceville on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett superintendent looking to put plans in action in second year10h ago
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences
3h ago
FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, Kenny Rogers performs at the 2012 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as âLucille,â âLadyâ and âIslands in the Streamâ and embraced his persona as âThe Gamblerâ on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23
6h ago
Although the journey since leaving La Luz del Mundo in 2019 hasn't been easy, Abisai Peña, a Marietta resident, doesn't regret his choice. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlantans reckon with Hispanic church leader’s sex crimes sentencing
9h ago
Although the journey since leaving La Luz del Mundo in 2019 hasn't been easy, Abisai Peña, a Marietta resident, doesn't regret his choice. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlantans reckon with Hispanic church leader’s sex crimes sentencing
9h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt listens to testimony during his Fulton County murder trial.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Jury deliberations underway in attorney’s road rage murder trial
37m ago
The Latest
FILE - A Toyota Motor Corp.'s new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle Mirai arrives at a charge station near Toyota's showroom on Nov. 17, 2014, in Tokyo. Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
4m ago
A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico
4m ago
'Out of control' STD situation prompts call for changes
6m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
6h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
14h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top