UN official: Key committee says 350,000 in famine in Tigray

The U.N. has criticized the lack of access to all areas of Tigray for humanitarian workers seeking to deliver aid.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that U.N. staff on the ground report the continuing blocked movements of aid, and interrogation, assault and detention of humanitarian workers at military checkpoints. There has also been looting and confiscation of “humanitarian assets and supplies” by parties to the conflict, he said.

Some areas of Tigray remain inaccessible, Dujarric said, and in accessible areas “the situation is dire, including dysfunctional water systems and limited or no health facilities.”

“Levels of food insecurity and malnutrition are at alarming levels,” Dujarric said. “Preliminary field reports from Axum and Adwa in the central zone indicate visible signs of starvation among internally displaced people. In a community in the northwestern zone of Tigray, aid workers noted a severe need for food, after the burning or looting of harvests.”

Lowcock has said the war destroyed the economy along with businesses, crops and farms, and there are no banking or telecommunications services in Tigray.

“We are hearing of starvation-related deaths already,” he said in a statement Friday, urging the international community “to wake up” and “really step up,” including with money.

In late May, Lowcock said that since the war began, an estimated 2 million people had been displaced, civilians killed and injured, rapes and other forms of “abhorrent sexual violence” widespread and systematic, and public and private infrastructure essential for civilians destroyed, including hospitals and agricultural land.

“There are now hundreds of thousands of people in northern Ethiopia in famine conditions,” Lowcock said then. “That’s the worse famine problem the world has seen for a decade, since a quarter of a million Somalis lost their lives in the famine there in 2011. This now has horrible echoes of the colossal tragedy in Ethiopia in 1984.”