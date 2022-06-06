UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with monitoring

Additionally, talks between senior diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia to discuss bringing Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action stalled earlier this year. The pact eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The United States pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to resume its uranium enrichment.

Grossi said he was neither for nor against a possible vote to censure Iran during this week’s meeting, stressing the importance of continued cooperation with Iran despite recent tensions.

“I believe that it’s in no one’s interest that the cooperation between the agency and Iran diminishes even further,” he said.

Still, without adequate cooperation on Iran’s part, there is an “impasse” between the agency and Iran’s leadership, Grossi said. “These issues will not go away - they are not solved, they are not clarified.”

Grossi repeated his warnings that Iran is nearing the amount of nuclear material necessary to create a bomb, saying Monday they are “very, very close” to acquiring a “significant quantity” of this material.

He said Iran could reach this amount in a matter of weeks. Still, he stressed that having enough material for a bomb and building a bomb are two different things.

As of Feb. 19, the IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of all enriched uranium was nearly 3,200 kilograms (7,055 pounds). Some has been enriched up to 60% purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Meanwhile, Iran has stopped the IAEA from accessing its surveillance camera footage.

While Iran insists its program is peaceful, the IAEA and Western governments say Iran had an organized military nuclear program up until 2003.