ajc logo
X

UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian officials meet in Vienna

National & World News
4 hours ago
The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says he met with his Iranian counterpart in Vienna for talks about an ongoing investigation into manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in Iran

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said he met with his Iranian counterpart in Vienna for talks about an ongoing investigation into manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in Iran.

“Dialogue has restarted with Iran on clarification of outstanding safeguards issues,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), tweeted Monday night.

He said he had met with Mohammad Eslami, vice president and head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. Along with the statement, Grossi posted photos of himself, Eslami and other negotiators.

The IAEA has for years sought answers from Iran to its questions about the uranium particles. U.S. intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is peaceful.

The probe has been a sticking point in negotiations to revive the 2015 deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers. Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi said in August that the IAEA's investigation into the issue must be halted in order for Iran to recommit to the deal.

Earlier this month, a report from the IAEA to member states criticized Iran's lack of engagement with the IAEA on the issue. Because Iranian leaders had not offered "credible" explanations for the presence of these particles, the report said the IAEA "is not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House20h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci / AJC

The Jolt: Republicans see cost of canceling student debt as campaign issue
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Leo Correa

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
6m ago
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
6m ago
At UN, a fleeting opportunity to tell their nations' stories
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
27m ago
‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago
‘He was so locked in’: Bryce Elder becomes first Braves rookie to pitch shutout since...
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top