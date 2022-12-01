UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war

The global body's humanitarian office said the funds are needed to help 339 million people in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared with the same time last year. The appeal is a 25% increase on that made for 2022, it said.

“Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year’s extreme events are spilling into 2023,” said the U.N.'s emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths.