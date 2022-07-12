ajc logo
X

UN limits aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months in a Russian win

FILE - In this photo provided by the US Embassy in Turkey, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, examines aid materials at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria, June 3, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (US Embassy in Turkey via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this photo provided by the US Embassy in Turkey, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, examines aid materials at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria, June 3, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (US Embassy in Turkey via AP, File)

National & World News
By EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest for just 6 months in a victory for Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Tuesday extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest for just 6 months in a victory for Russia.

The vote was 12-0, with the United States, Britain and France, which backed a resolution for a year-long extension that was vetoed on Friday by Russia, abstaining.

Ireland and Norway, which had sponsored the vetoed resolution, circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.

Ireland’s U.N. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said before the vote that after difficult negotiations the two countries “redoubled efforts to meet the dire needs in Syria.”

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Credit: Francisco Seco

FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Editors' Picks
Bestselling author takes helm of Georgia Writers Association19h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker campaign doubles down on ‘China’s bad air floating’ comment
2h ago
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road
1h ago
TMZ: Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage says she’s R. Kelly’s fiancée
18h ago
TMZ: Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage says she’s R. Kelly’s fiancée
18h ago
Man shot during robbery at NW Atlanta gas station, police say
19m ago
The Latest
UK: Monkeypox cases rise to 1,735 with most cases in London
5m ago
Stocks open higher as earnings reports for companies begin
10m ago
European Central Bank head targeted in cyberattack attempt
19m ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top