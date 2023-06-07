X

UN judges declare elderly Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to stand trial due to dementia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
2 hours ago
United Nations judges have declared an elderly Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to continue to stand trial because he has dementia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — United Nations judges have declared an elderly Rwandan genocide suspect unfit to continue to stand trial because he has dementia and say they will establish a procedure to continue to hear evidence without the possibility of convicting him.

The majority decision published Wednesday by judges at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals means that no guilty verdict can be reached in the trial of Félicien Kabuga, one of the last fugitives charged over the 1994 genocide.

Medical experts who have been closely monitoring his health in a U.N. detention unit in The Hague say that the “consequences of dementia deprive Mr. Kabuga of the capabilities necessary for meaningful participation in a trial” and add that “he will not recover these capacities because his condition is characterized by progressive and irreversible decline.”

The 88-year-old is accused of encouraging and bankrolling Rwanda's 1994 genocide. His trial began last year, nearly three decades after the 100-day massacre left 800,000 dead.

In a written decision, judges at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said that because Kabuga “is very unlikely to regain fitness,” it will set up “an alternative finding procedure that resembles a trial as closely as possible, but without the possibility of a conviction.”

Kabuga is charged with genocide, incitement to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide as well as persecution, extermination and murder. He pleaded not guilty. If he had been convicted he would have faced a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

After years as a fugitive from international justice, Kabuga, who had a $5 million bounty on his head, was arrested near Paris in May 2020. He was transferred to The Hague to stand trial at the residual mechanism, a court that deals with remaining cases from the now-closed U.N. tribunals for Rwanda and the Balkan wars.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shaun Harris

Solar developers must stop runoff that filled Georgia lake with mud24m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida
2h ago

Credit: Submitted

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
24m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

OPINION: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
24m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

OPINION: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
24m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Citing national school shootings, Gwinnett man shutters gun store
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Looking back on the last time a senior British royal testified in court — in the 19th...
14m ago
Pence says 'Different times call for different leadership' in video launching 2024...
19m ago
Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates next week but maybe...
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
23h ago
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top