UN investigator calls for 60M vaccine doses for North Korea

The reopening shows North Korea is exploring more sustainable ways to deal with a virus threat that may last for years, and it could also provide a glimpse into the North’s vaccine strategy following a yearlong delay in its mass immunization program.

Experts say the North may seek China and Russia's help to provide regular testing and vaccinations for workers and troops in border areas, where access from other regions is tightly restricted.

North Korea still claims to have a perfect record in keeping COVID-19 out of its territory — a claim that's widely doubted. But the closure of its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years further shocked an economy that was already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Quintana was one of the U.N. investigators who jointly issued a letter to North Korea’s government in August last year asking it to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country’s pandemic closure. The North has not publicly commented on the matter.

In its latest report to the World Health Organization, North Korea said it has so far tested more than 54,180 people for the coronavirus as of Feb. 3, but that all tests were negative.

Caption Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, speaks during a press conference at the Press Center in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The United Nations' independent investigator on human rights in North Korea has called for the international community to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which has recently showed signs of easing one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, adjusts his face mask during a press conference at the Press Center in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The United Nations' independent investigator on human rights in North Korea has called for the international community to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which has recently showed signs of easing one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon