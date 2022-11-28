ajc logo
X

UN: Great Barrier Reef should be on heritage 'danger' list

National & World News
By THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A United Nations-backed mission is recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, sounding the alarm that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action the world’s largest coral reef is in peril

PARIS (AP) — A United Nations-backed mission is recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action the world’s largest coral reef is in peril.

The warning came in a report published Monday following a 10-day mission to the reef last March by officials from UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The reef, a living place of immense variety and beauty on the north-east coast of Australia, has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage List since 1981.

Australia's federal government and Queensland's state authorities should adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets, in line with international efforts to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, according to the report.

Feedback from Australian officials, both at the federal and state level, will also be reviewed before UNESCO, the U.N.’s Paris-based cultural agency, makes any official proposal to the World Heritage committee.

The text is damning about recent efforts to stop mass bleaching and prevent pollution from contaminating the reef’s natural waters, saying they have not been fast nor effective enough. Uncurbed emissions lead to increased water acidity, which can be toxic.

More money should be found to increase the water quality and stop the site’s decline, the report concludes.

In an email to AP, the U.N. cultural agency said: “In recent months, we have had a constructive dialogue (with) Australian authorities. But there is still work to be done.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent1h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

Walker won’t say where he stands on issues facing the Senate
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Warnock rallies weekend voters, but Walker is out of sight
6h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
6h ago
The Latest
New arrest warrant issued for McCann suspect in other cases
11m ago
Wall Street slips as lockdown protests spread in China
22m ago
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
25m ago
Featured

Celebrate the season with holiday music
5h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
18h ago
Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top