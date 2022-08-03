UN fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings

Secretary-General Guterres said he took the requests from Russia and Ukraine for a U.N. investigation of last Friday's deadly incident “very seriously” and expressed hope that both countries will agree to the terms of reference. At the same time, he said, the U.N. is looking for “competent, independent people” to take part in the mission.

The U.N. chief also expressed hope the warring countries will facilitate the mission’s access and provide the data required “to clarify the truth about what happened.”

The Ukrainian POWS at the Donetsk prison included troops captured during the fall of Mariupol. They spent months holed up with civilians at the giant Azovstal steel mill in the southern port city. Their resistance during a relentless Russian bombardment became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance against Russia’s aggression.

More than 2,400 soldiers from the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian national guard and other military units gave up their fight and surrendered under orders from Ukraine’s military in May.

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers have been taken to prisons in Russian-controlled areas. Some have returned to Ukraine as part of prisoner exchanges with Russia, but other families have no idea whether their loved ones are still alive, or if they will ever come home.

Ukraine’s defense ministry claimed Wednesday that Ukrainian captives at the prison had been subject to “bullying, physical humiliation, and psychological demoralization” in an attempt to coerce them into starring in pro-Russian propaganda videos.

“Ukrainian prisoners showed exceptional courage and invincible willpower,” the ministry said, alleging that Moscow and the separatists did not intend to include the captives in an exchange, and opted to “deliberately destroy” them, in order to hide signs of torture which could serve as evidence in international criminal proceedings. It did not immediately disclose how it had arrived at this assessment.