BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
ajc logo
X

UN experts urge Hong Kong authorities to repeal security law

National & World News
By JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Independent human rights experts backed by the United Nations are calling on authorities in Hong Kong to repeal a national security law that squelched protests and criticism over China’s tightening grip on the freewheeling semi-autonomous region

GENEVA (AP) — Independent human rights experts backed by the United Nations called Wednesday on authorities in Hong Kong to repeal a national security law that squelched protests and criticism over China's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous region.

The U.N.-backed Human Rights Committee added its voice to independent advocacy groups that have said the National Security Law was passed by the National People's Congress in Beijing without adequately consulting the people of Hong Kong.

Since its passage in 2020, the law has reportedly been applied in connection with the arrests of more than 200 people, the experts say.

The committee aims to ensure that signatories of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights uphold their commitments to respecting people's rights and freedoms.

The findings by the committee, part of a regular review of parties to the covenant, expose again the complexities of Beijing's control of Hong Kong for the last 25 years. The findings were published Wednesday after a string of hearings — including Hong Kong authorities — earlier this month.

The Chinese region of Macao, Georgia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Uruguay were also examined.

Hong Kong acceded to the covenant after Britain, the region's former colonial ruler, ratified it in 1976. After the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, Chinese authorities told the U.N. chief that the covenant would continue to apply to the region.

“Hong Kong, China should ensure that the covenant prevails over local legislation and laws applicable in Hong Kong, including the National Security Law, and bring these laws and practices in full conformity with the Covenant,” the experts wrote.

Addressing Hong Kong — and not China, which has not ratified the covenant — committee vice chair Christopher Arif Bulkan told reporters: “The committee urged Hong Kong to take action to repeal the national security law and in the interim refrain from applying it.”

Bulkan cited the “unique” context in which a country — like China — was in essence inheriting a commitment to the covenant that was made before it took control of Hong Kong and Macao.

He said Hong Kong's authorities, during the hearings, had “indicated that they are considering enacting a new law” — and he emphasized Beijing's past commitment to a “One Country, Two Systems” policy with regard to the two regions.

Last year, Amnesty International said the security law had decimated Hong Kong’s freedoms and created a landscape increasingly devoid of human rights protections.

___

This story corrects the day of the week to Wednesday.

Editors' Picks
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.2h ago
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals
18h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
3h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...
56m ago
The Latest
WNBA's Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia
6m ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’
7m ago
FDA chief's long-promised opioid review faces skepticism
12m ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
3h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top