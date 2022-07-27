UN experts urge Hong Kong authorities to repeal security law

The Chinese region of Macao, Georgia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Uruguay were also examined.

Hong Kong acceded to the covenant after Britain, the region's former colonial ruler, ratified it in 1976. After the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, Chinese authorities told the U.N. chief that the covenant would continue to apply to the region.

“Hong Kong, China should ensure that the covenant prevails over local legislation and laws applicable in Hong Kong, including the National Security Law, and bring these laws and practices in full conformity with the Covenant,” the experts wrote.

Addressing Hong Kong — and not China, which has not ratified the covenant — committee vice chair Christopher Arif Bulkan told reporters: “The committee urged Hong Kong to take action to repeal the national security law and in the interim refrain from applying it.”

Bulkan cited the “unique” context in which a country — like China — was in essence inheriting a commitment to the covenant that was made before it took control of Hong Kong and Macao.

He said Hong Kong's authorities, during the hearings, had “indicated that they are considering enacting a new law” — and he emphasized Beijing's past commitment to a “One Country, Two Systems” policy with regard to the two regions.

Last year, Amnesty International said the security law had decimated Hong Kong’s freedoms and created a landscape increasingly devoid of human rights protections.

___

This story corrects the day of the week to Wednesday.