UN experts defend Crimean Tatars under Russian occupation

The experts cited the “refusal” of Russian envoys to provide information, and suggested that Crimea, under international law, remains part of Ukraine despite Russia’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

The panel cited reports of “numerous and serious human rights violations against members of ethnic minority groups and indigenous peoples in Crimea, in particular abductions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and the forcible transfer or deportation of inhabitants from these territories to the Russian Federation.”

The committee aims to help countries uphold their commitments under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which Moscow — then the capital of the Soviet Union — ratified more than five decades ago.

After skipping a U.N.-backed Human Rights Committee review last year, Russia deployed a delegation of nearly 20 people to attend and field questions in the review, a first by Russian envoys to a U.N. rights review in Geneva since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

