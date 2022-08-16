UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

Earlier this month, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, special envoy to Myanmar for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said efforts by Myanmar’s neighbors to help restore peace and normalcy to the strife-torn nation were hindered by the country’s recent execution of four political activists.

He warned that further executions would force the regional group to reconsider how it engages with fellow member Myanmar.

In February 2021, Myanmar’s army ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government and then violently cracked down on widespread protests against its actions. After security forces unleashed lethal force on peaceful demonstrators, some opponents of military rule took up arms.

Myanmar’s military rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan in April 2021 to restore peace and stability to the country, which includes an immediate halt to violence and a dialogue among all parties. But the country’s military has made little effort to implement the plan, and Myanmar has slipped into a situation that some U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.

Heyzer, a women’s rights activist from Singapore, headed UNIFEM, a U.N. development organization that focuses on promoting women’s economic advancement, in 1994-2007. She was the first woman to serve as executive secretary of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in 2007-2014.

FILE - Protesters walk through a market with posters of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 8, 2021. A Myanmar court convicted Suu Kyi in more corruption cases Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, adding six years to prison sentence. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited

FILE - Myanmar nationals living in South Korea march to condemn Myanmar's recent executions of activists, at the down town in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the U.S. and other countries to impose further sanctions against military leaders who ousted its elected government early last year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) Credit: Ahn Young-joon