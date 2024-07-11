UN envoy for Sudan hosts talks on issues of aid, protection of civilians in war-torn country

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations was hosting closed-door talks in Geneva Thursday involving Sudan’s warring sides about how to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The U.N. office in Geneva said these were “proximity talks” which means the two sides, the Sudanese military and the rebel Rapid Support Forces, are not meeting and negotiating directly.

“The discussions seek to identify avenues for the advancement of the identified humanitarian and protection of civilian measures through possible local ceasefires, as requested by the Security Council,” U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said in an email.