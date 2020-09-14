UN enlists slew of celebrities for film on global issues

The 30-minute film entitled “Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times” is set for broadcast globally, and will premiere on the UN YouTube channel on Sept. 19 at 09:00 EDT (13:00 GMT), the U.N. announced Monday.

The U.N. said the film sets out the actions needed to build a better world as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global progress to end extreme poverty, achieve gender equality, promote human rights, tackle injustice and address climate change.