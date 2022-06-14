UN cuts food aid to 1.7 million hungry people in South Sudan

South Sudan faces unprecedented hunger amid climate shocks, soaring food prices linked to the war in Ukraine and recovery from civil war. Over 60% of the population of more than 11 million people faces severe food insecurity, according to WFP, which said it had to halve food rations last year.

Among those now losing food aid in the middle of South Sudan’s lean season are 178,000 children who will no longer receive school meals, WFP said.