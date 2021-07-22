UN council rejects Russian bid to get rid of Bosnia high rep

The draft resolution failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for adoption. The vote was 2-0 with only Russia and China voting “yes” and the 13 other council members abstaining.

The rejected resolution stated that the powers given to the high representative at a conference on implementing the Dayton peace agreement in 1997 “are no longer required given the progress achieved by the Bosnian parties.” It supported the appointment of High Representative Christian Schmidt of Germany “until July 31, 2022, with closure of the Office of the High Representative.”