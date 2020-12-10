UN chief warns `vaccine nationalism' is moving at full speed

The United Kingdom and Russia have already started vaccinating people against the coronavirus. In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine could get a green light for emergency use in the coming days and the Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks. Canada announced approval of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday,

Guterres said Africa’s 54 nations have registered more than 2.2 million cases of coronavirus infections and over 53,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“There is real hope that vaccines — in combination with other public health measures — will help to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

But to end it, he added, vaccines must be available to all and “most African countries lack the financing to adequately respond to the crisis, due in part to declining demand and prices of their commodity exports.”

The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, said in late November that vaccinations against the coronavirus on the continent might not start until the second quarter of next year. “I have seen how Africa is neglected when drugs are available” in the past, he told reporters.

Guterres said Wednesday when asked about Nkengasong's assessment: “It is my hope that we’ll be able to do it before the second quarter, but it is true that what we’re seeing today is an enormous effort by several countries in order to ensure vaccines for their own populations.”

“It’s true we are seeing vaccination nationalism moving at full speed,” the U.N. chief said.

“If Africa is not properly supported, we will not be able to fight the pandemic,” he said. “There are several vaccines in the pipeline for COVAX, and it is perfectly possible to deliver if the financing is guaranteed.”

An Indians family wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus rides on a scooter through a street in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Street musicians perform in front of a store that has a For Rent sign, in down town Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Mexico exceeds one million confirmed COVID-19 infections, thus becoming the fourth country with the most cases in Latin America, after Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, federal health authorities confirmed. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme) Credit: Ginnette Riquelme Credit: Ginnette Riquelme

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan. In a remote part of neighboring Sudan, no coronavirus testing is taking place in the crowded camps that are now home to more than 45,000 Ethiopian refugees. People share shelters and stand close together in lines for food, cash and registration. There are few face masks to be seen. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

A woman wearing a face shield to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak sits in front of a food stall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Indonesia's government said more than a million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country late Sunday and more are expected to arrive in early January. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana