UN chief warns of crisis as world powers meet remotely

Days after the pandemic shut down big parts of the world in March, Guterres called for a global cease-fire to tackle it. On Tuesday, he appealed for a 100-day push by the international community, led by the U.N. Security Council, “to make this a reality by the end of the year.”

“There is only one winner of conflict during a pandemic: the virus itself,” the secretary-general stressed.

Reiterating a warning he made to world leaders a year ago about rising U.S.-China rivalry, he said, “We are moving in a very dangerous direction.”

“Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities,” Guterres said. “A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geostrategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs.”

The rivalry between the two powers was in full display as Trump, in a very short virtual speech, urged the United Nations to hold Beijing "accountable" for failing to contain COVID-19, which originated in China and has killed 200,000 Americans and nearly 1 million around the world.

Soon after, China’s ambassador rejected all accusations against Beijing as “totally baseless.”

"At this moment, the world needs more solidarity and cooperation, and not a confrontation," U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, sitting in the General Assembly chamber, said before introducing President Xi Jinping's prerecorded speech. "We need to increase mutual confidence and trust, and not the spreading of political virus. China resolutely rejects the baseless accusation against China."

In his appeal for a global cease-fire, Guterres said ending wars in the Middle East and Africa is critical to defeating the coronavirus.

Guterres said armed movements from Cameroon to Colombia, the Philippines and beyond responded to his original appeal even if several cease-fires they announced didn’t last. But there are reasons to be hopeful, he said, pointing to a new peace agreement in Sudan, the launch of Afghan peace negotiations, and cease-fires largely holding in Syria’s Idlib province, Ukraine and elsewhere.

The U.N. chief delivered his speech in the vast General Assembly Hall, where only one mask-wearing diplomat from each of the U.N.’s 193 member nations was allowed, spread out in the chamber.

“In a world turned upside down, this General Assembly Hall is among the strangest sights of all,” Guterres said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our annual meeting beyond recognition. But it has made it more important than ever.”

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, whose country by tradition is the first speaker, trumpeted his focus on the economy in dealing with the pandemic, lambasting "segments of the Brazilian media" for "spreading panic" by encouraging stay-at-home orders and prioritizing public health over the economy.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the severity of the virus and has repeatedly said shutting down the economy would inflict worse hardship on the population. That's despite Brazil reporting the second-highest coronavirus death toll after the United States, with over 136,000 dead, according to statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the start of the pandemic “where countries were left on their own,” stressing that “effective multilateralism requires effective multilateral institutions.” He urged rapid implementation of “comprehensive and meaningful reforms, starting with the restructuring of the Security Council,” the U.N.’s most powerful body with five veto-wielding members — the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France.

In a fiery speech, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani whose country is facing the worst COVID-19 crisis in the Middle East, lashed out at U.S. sanctions but declared that his country will not submit to U.S. pressure.

He said the United States can’t impose negotiations or war on Iran, stressing that his country is “not a bargaining chip in U.S. elections and domestic policy.” He used George Floyd's death in May under the knee of a police officer as a metaphor for Iran’s “own experience” with the United States.

“We instantly recognize the feet kneeling on the neck as the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations,” Rouhani said.

Tensions have run dangerously high this year, and Trump signed an executive order this week to enforce all U.N. sanctions on Iran because it's not complying with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers — a move that most of the world rejects as illegal.

The General Assembly’s annual meetings traditionally serve as a platform for countries to tout accomplishments, seek support, stoke rivalries and express views on global priorities.

This year, the platform is online, and there is a pressing new priority in the pandemic that has killed over 960,000 people worldwide.

In this image made from UNTV video, United States President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from UNTV video, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from UNTV, representatives of different countries listen to speakers during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters is almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which are being shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (UNTV via AP ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from UNTV video, representatives of different countries seated several seats apart listen to speakers during during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from UNTV, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, top, speaks in a pre-recorded message being played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Reporters with the Xinhua Press Agency watch as U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a video screen remotely addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

A representative with the United Nations Media Accreditation & Liaison Unit staffs an area reserved for members of the press, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at United Nations headquarters. In 2020, which marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the annual high-level meeting of world leaders around the U.N. General Assembly will be very different from years past because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders will not be traveling to the United Nations in New York for their addresses, which will be prerecorded and most events related to the gathering will be held virtually. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. This year's annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely "virtual." Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres speaks from the podium, center, during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (Eskinder Debebe/UN via AP) Credit: Eskinder Debebe Credit: Eskinder Debebe

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Volkan Bozkir, president of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, speaks, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. Headquarters in New York. The U.N.'s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (Eskinder Debebe/UN via AP) Credit: Eskinder Debebe Credit: Eskinder Debebe