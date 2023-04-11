X

U.N calls for massive international support to Somalia

National & World News
By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press
59 minutes ago
U

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for "massive international support" for Somalia during his visit to the East African country that is facing the worst drought in decades.

He said Somalia is facing humanitarian difficulties at the same time that it is combating a serious terrorism threat.

Guterres in a joint press briefing with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told reporters he was "here to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support because of the humanitarian difficulties the country is facing.”

The U.N secretary-general was given a red carpet welcome complete with a guard of honor as he was received at the main international airport by Somalia and U.N officials.

He thanked Mohamud for the warm welcome and said he was looking forward to Iftar — the breaking of the Ramadan fast — later on Tuesday.

Most of Mogadishu was locked down for Guterres' visit, with restricted movement of public transport.

Mohamud thanked Guterres for his historic visit in the midst of tackling humanitarian challenges and accelerating war against terrorism.

“This visit assures us that the U.N is fully committed to supporting our plans for state-building and stabilizing the country. We are confident that the Somali people will be able to overcome the problems and challenges they are still facing through the completion of the liberation of the country and reconciliation,” Mohamud said.

Food security experts say life remains “extremely critical” for more than 6 million hungry people in Somalia’s historic drought.

The country also faces insecurity as it battles thousands of fighters from al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother 12h ago

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Phipps Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue smash-and-grab: $90,000 in watches gone in seconds
15h ago

Credit: Bertie County Sheriff's Office

Metro Atlanta man charged in brutal double stabbing in tiny N.C. town
12h ago

Credit: Bertie County Sheriff's Office

Metro Atlanta man charged in brutal double stabbing in tiny N.C. town
12h ago

Credit: George Walker IV/AP

The Jolt: Embattled Tennessee lawmakers evoke memory of the late John Lewis
1h ago
The Latest
Risk firm: Pirates board Chinese-run ship in Gulf of Guinea
12m ago
US, Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters
12m ago
UN agency investigating humanitarian food theft in Ethiopia
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
21h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top