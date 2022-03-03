UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report that Iran has an estimated 33.2 kilograms (73.1 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 15.5 kilograms since November.

Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program. The 33.2-kilogram figure brings Iran closer to having enough weapons-grade uranium to produce a nuclear weapon.