Nation & World News

UN appoints former British diplomat Tom Fletcher as new humanitarian chief

Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed former British diplomat Tom Fletcher as U.N.'s new humanitarian chief
6 minutes ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday appointed former British diplomat Tom Fletcher as the new U.N. humanitarian chief.

Fletcher, who is currently principal of Hertford College, Oxford and vice chair of Oxford University’s Conference of Colleges, succeeds fellow Briton Martin Griffiths, who stepped down for health reasons as undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs at the end of June.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq ,who announced the appointment, said acting U.N. humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya will remain in the job until Fletcher takes over at a future date.

Haq called Fletcher “an internationally recognized communicator, through his books and media work across the fields of development, diplomacy, technology and democracy, with a blend of technocratic expertise and public diplomacy.”

He previously served as global strategy director of the Global Business Coalition for Education from 2015-2019, served as the UK’s ambassador to Lebanon from 2011-2015 and as foreign and development policy adviser to three UK prime ministers from 2007-2011. He was also a mediator on Northern Ireland and held diplomatic posts in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN tribunal orders ex-official to repay $58.8 million lost in bad deals while getting...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN peacekeepers stay on Lebanon's border despite Israeli ground incursion
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden won't support a strike on Iran nuclear sites as Israel weighs response to Iran...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Blinken heads to Asia this week for a summit of regional leaders
The Latest
Israeli defense minister warns an attack on Iran would be 'lethal' and 'surprising'5m ago
The Latest: Tornado watches in effect as Category 4 storm approaches Florida10m ago
Bakery that makes Sara Lee and Entenmann's pushes back on FDA sesame warning13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Rockdale official dies after speaking at chemical fire public hearing
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant