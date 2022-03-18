UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to war

UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, has said fighting that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has sparked Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II.

“By these estimates, roughly half the country is either internally displaced, stranded in affected areas or unable to leave, or has already fled to neighboring countries,” he said, alluding to Ukraine’s population of about 44 million before the war began.

The paper said that 9.56 million people have been displaced by the war so far, as of Wednesday, and another 2.2 million people were considering leaving. IOM estimates that more than 3 million people had fled abroad as of Wednesday.

UNHCR, in its latest figures released Friday, said more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine.

Caption Refugees from Ukraine rest at a sports hall turned refugee center in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Refugees from Ukraine rest at a sports hall turned refugee center in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption 75-year-old Zinaida Pivtsova, who fled the war in Ukraine, weeps her tears inside a sports stadium of a high school in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, where refugees take shelter, on Friday March 18, 2022. Pivtsova who is from Sloviansk city, at the eastern part of Ukraine, arrived in Poland 2 days ago. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption 75-year-old Zinaida Pivtsova, who fled the war in Ukraine, weeps her tears inside a sports stadium of a high school in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, where refugees take shelter, on Friday March 18, 2022. Pivtsova who is from Sloviansk city, at the eastern part of Ukraine, arrived in Poland 2 days ago. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris