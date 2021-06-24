UN: 275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020

The report also said many countries saw a rise in the use of cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic. In surveys of health professionals across 77 countries, 42% said cannabis use had increased. A rise in the non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs was also observed in the same period.

The report further noted that in the last 24 years, cannabis potency had increased as much as four times in some parts, even as the percentage of adolescents who perceived the drug as harmful fell by as much as 40%. This development came despite evidence that cannabis use is associated with a variety of health and other harms, especially among regular long-term users.