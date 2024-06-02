Breaking: ‘Moving to normal operations’ at Emory University Hospital Midtown after major water outage
Nation & World News

Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem roads ahead of Israeli court decision on draft exemptions

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters have blocked roads in Jerusalem as Israel's Supreme Court heard arguments in a landmark case challenging a controversial system of exemptions from military service granted to the religious community
Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
38 minutes ago

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked roads in Jerusalem on Sunday as Israel's Supreme Court heard arguments in a landmark case challenging a controversial system of exemptions from military service granted to the religious community.

The court is looking at the legality of the exemptions, which have divided the country and threatened to collapse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Most Jewish men and women in Israel are required to serve mandatory military service at the age of 18. But the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in religious seminaries. These exemptions have infuriated the wider general public, especially as hundreds of soldiers have been killed in the war with Hamas.

During Sunday’s arguments, government lawyers told the judges that forcing ultra-Orthodox men to enlist would “tear Israeli society apart.” The court suggested a target of enlisting 3,000 ultra-Orthodox men a year –- more than double the current levels but still less than 25% of their overall numbers.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police cleared protesters from roads, and forcefully removed those who briefly blocked the city’s light rail. Demonstrators chanted “to prison and not to the army.”

In March, the court ordered an end to government subsidies for many ultra-Orthodox men who do not serve in the army.

Netanyahu faces a court-ordered deadline of June 30 to pass a new law that would end the broad exemptions. But he depends on ultra-Orthodox parties to prop up his government, and ending the exemptions could cause them to leave and trigger new elections.

Israeli police officers remove an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man from the street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wears handcuffs as he sits on a street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli police officers remove an ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth from the street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Israeli police officer on a horse disperses ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military's manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

GRIDLOCK GUY
The safest cars for teens - which ones rank and how did they get there?

Credit: TNS

‘2000 Mules’ publisher apologizes to metro Atlanta man for false voting fraud allegation

Credit: AP

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Credit: TNS

A click on Instacart and hours later your Home Depot items arrive

Credit: TNS

A click on Instacart and hours later your Home Depot items arrive

Credit: John Spink

Peachtree Street in Midtown reopens after 4 days of construction
The Latest
Israel seeks a 'governing alternative' to Hamas in Gaza. It's been tried and failed...
8m ago
California firefighters continue battling wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco
12m ago
Mexico votes in an election likely to choose the country’s first female president
13m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations