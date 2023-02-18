X
Dark Mode Toggle

UK's Sunak: It's time to double down on support for Ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called on world leaders to “double down” on support for Ukraine, saying arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future

MUNICH (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders Saturday to "double down" on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggressio n now and in the future.

Sunak delivered the message in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of heads of state, defense ministers and other world leaders. This year's conference is focused on threats to the accepted rules of international relations nearly a year after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Highlighting Britain’s recent commitment to provide battle tanks, advanced air defense systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, Sunak urged other nations to follow suit before Russia launches an expected spring offensive.

“Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” Sunak said. “When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve.”

Sunak also called on NATO to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Such commitments are necessary to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression and to protect the system of international rules that have helped keep peace since the end of World War II, Sunak said.

“It’s about the security and sovereignty of every nation,” the prime minister said. “Because Russia’s invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: 7 teens, 2 younger children shot at Columbus gas station1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 teens injured in Brookhaven shooting
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
19h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
23h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge issues mixed ruling in Sterigenics lawsuit against Cobb
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A rare Sunday game in Utah awaits with All-Star contest
8m ago
Hungary's Orban accuses EU of prolonging war in Ukraine
10m ago
Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices' ruling
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top