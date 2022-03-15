UK's Johnson to visit Saudi Arabia for oil supply talks

The visit has met with an outcry of protest from U.K. lawmakers, coming just days after Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.

Defending his trip, Johnson told reporters in London that “if we are going to stand up to Putin's bullying,” it will be necessary to talk to other producers.

His spokesman told reporters that Johnson will raise the issue of executions reported in Saudi Arabia during his visit.

“We routinely raise human rights issues with other countries, including with Saudi Arabia, and we’ll raise Saturday’s executions with the government in Riyadh," the spokesman said.

Johnson's government announced last week that the U.K. will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year. But the U.K. is much less reliant on Russia fuel than its European allies, taking about 3% of gas from Russia, Johnson said.