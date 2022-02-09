UK's Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

The U.K. has seen a drop in both new infections and COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals since early January, when the highly transmissible omicron variant drove daily caseloads to more than 200,000 a day. Current infections average at around 64,000 daily, the lowest recorded since mid-December.

Officials have credited the government's booster jab program with preventing the surge of cases from the omicron variant from causing serious stress to U.K. hospitals. In Britain, 65.4% of those 12 and over have had a booster vaccine, and 84.5% have been fully vaccinated.

The government has said it plans to switch from legal restrictions to advisory measures and treat the coronavirus more like the flu as it becomes endemic in the country.

Beginning Friday, the rules for people travelling to the U.K. will also be relaxed. Fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to take any coronavirus tests before or after arrival, and those who are not fully jabbed won't have to isolate, although they need to take tests.

Britain still has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia, with over 159,000 dead in total.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past the House of Fraser department store which has closed down during the coronavirus outbreak as a bus stop screen shows a face mask sign, on Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Caption A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past the House of Fraser department store which has closed down during the coronavirus outbreak as a bus stop screen shows a face mask sign, on Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption A shopper wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks out of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Caption A shopper wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks out of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Face covering signs to curb the spread of coronavirus are displayed in the window of a Sainsbury's supermarket store, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Caption Face covering signs to curb the spread of coronavirus are displayed in the window of a Sainsbury's supermarket store, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham